5:20 PM: Two days after someone vandalized the sea-life mural on Alki Beach’s relatively new restroom building, artist Patrick “Dozfy” Nguyen was there restoring it today, as he told us he likely would do. The photos are courtesy of Alki resident Cami, who also shared her photo of the extensive damage shortly after it was done.

Dozfy painted the mural last June.

5:20 PM: Dozfy just sent post-restoration photos too, including this one showing two sides: