Alki restroom-building mural vandalized by tagger(s). So what happens now?

If you’ve been by Alki Beach since this morning, you might have noticed the white tagging all but covering the relatively new sea-life mural on that also-relatively-new restroom building. Alki resident Cami photographed it very early in the morning. We don’t show tags in their entirety, but are showing just a small part of it above; her photos show the damage is extensive. Since the restroom is a Seattle Parks facility, we contacted them first and heard back this afternoon, “The artist will be attending to the graffiti. We’ll let them assess and determine the path forward.” We subsequently contacted the artist, Patrick Nguyen aka Dozfy, and he first asked for a photo, while telling us, “Most likely I will repaint it depending on the extent of graffiti.” Updates to come. You’ll recall we recently reported on a report related to problems keeping Seattle Parks from fully opening all its restrooms; vandalism like this was among those problems.