While we’re experiencing some summer rain – and thunderstorms (did you hear the 9 am thunder?) – the forecast is for it to be mostly over by evening, so review our list with that in mind: The Junction is at the heart of everything tonight, getting ready for West Seattle Summer Fest, and that’s part of our highlight list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, reopening today after a break. North end of SSC campus (6000 16th SW).

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm, rain or shine.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Today through Saturday, the saltwater pool at Lincoln Park is closed to public use because of swim-meet activity.

WADING POOLS: With sunshine and 70-degree weather expected this afternoon, these wading pools will be open in West Seattle – Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (2700 California SW), 12-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm,

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY: 1 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), watch the France vs. Morocco quarterfinal match.

STRESS REDUCTION & CALMING TECHNIQUES: 1:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), learn about them from a healer.

ICE-CREAM SOCIAL: At 2:30 pm, you’re invited to The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW) for a free ice-cream treat.

DROP-IN CHESS CANCELED: The regular High Point Library Thursday event is NOT happening today.

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST EVE: After the streets in the heart of The Junction close at 4 pm, local venues start getting ready for a special informal night of pre-festival fun – sidewalk cafés, music, and more – see our preview!

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: In The Junction and elsewhere, dozens of venues around West Seattle are hosting art and/or offering food/drink specials, 5-9 pm. See where to visit by using this map – click on a spot to get venue/artist info.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Classic Eats.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run OR track workout.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Randy Weeks and The Silent Treatment, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 6 pm, music 7 pm, with Honeydrome, Good Enough, Vanilla Abstract, all ages, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

CONSCIOUS CONNECTIONS: 7:15 pm monthly event at Revitalize Spa to “gather around a theme and open the evening with an original guided meditation designed to help you slow down, turn inward, and arrive fully in the present moment.” (8142 15th SW)

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) features DJ Havingsex starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to close. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!