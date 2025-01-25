BIZNOTE: Emerald City Drama Club moving into West Seattle Junction storefront

Barely a month after Funky Janes Consignment closed at 4455 California SW, the space has a new tenant. Signs in the window announce that Emerald City Drama Club will be there soon. We talked with proprietor Jessie Kuehm this afternoon by phone to find out more about her plans. She’s been teaching performing arts for about 12 years, she told us, but this will be her first standalone location. Her classes will be mostly for kids K-8; along with classes in acting, musical theater, and moviemaking, she also offers summer camps and even “D&D campaigns.” (As in Dungeons & Dragons.) If you have one or more kids in school locally, you might know Jessie already – she’s directing the Alki Elementary musical, for one, and teaching afterschool enrichment at some other schools.

Why a storefront? Jessie is hoping to take advantage of the “open space,” perhaps even install a curtain so Emerald City Drama Club can do some performances for students’ families, though she might also stage performances at larger West Seattle venues. And she also has ideas about turning it into a “third space for young people” – somewhere to hang out, maybe events like movie nights and book clubs. Right now, she’s expecting to be in the space teaching classes by the end of March for starters. “I’m so excited to have this spot!” she told us, especially because it’s within walking distance of her West Seattle home.