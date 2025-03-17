BIZNOTE: Another new Westwood Village tenant

As we’ve noted many times before, Westwood Village generally only “announces” new tenants by putting them on its frequently updated map. A reader spotted another one that’s appeared – a UPS Store is shown as taking the vacant space on the north side of the breezeway, next to John L. Scott Westwood (WSB sponsor). West Seattle’s previous UPS Store was in Jefferson Square, where the space re-branded after losing its UPS Store affiliation in 2023. We’re checking with the company to see if there’s a timeline for opening the WWV space, which previously held a paint-and-sip studio.