BIZNOTE: Another new Westwood Village tenant

March 17, 2025 9:06 am
As we’ve noted many times before, Westwood Village generally only “announces” new tenants by putting them on its frequently updated map. A reader spotted another one that’s appeared – a UPS Store is shown as taking the vacant space on the north side of the breezeway, next to John L. Scott Westwood (WSB sponsor). West Seattle’s previous UPS Store was in Jefferson Square, where the space re-branded after losing its UPS Store affiliation in 2023. We’re checking with the company to see if there’s a timeline for opening the WWV space, which previously held a paint-and-sip studio.

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Another new Westwood Village tenant"

  • Spencer March 17, 2025 (9:24 am)
    Speaking of Westwood Village tenants, I wonder if that Panda Express is ever going to materialize. Haven’t heard anything about that for quite some time…

    • WSB March 17, 2025 (9:55 am)
      They’ve been working on the space for months and both the permits and occasionally sighted door notes have reinforced that’s what it’ll be (not to mention, the map). The company still won’t comment, though (same situation with Total Wine & More).

  • wlcg06 March 17, 2025 (9:33 am)
    Yeah! This is great news, since Staples pulled out. Very welcome addition.

