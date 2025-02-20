West Seattle, Washington

20 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: $25 theft, $1,450 repair

February 20, 2025 1:03 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 Crime | West Seattle news

Reader report from Amanda:

My Jeep truck was drilled right in my driveway next to my back door. Near 45th and Edmunds. $1,450 repair for $25 worth of gas. Approx. Feb 11. Sad.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: $25 theft, $1,450 repair"

  • Scott February 20, 2025 (1:12 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry that happened to you. I had it happen to me last year. I caught them in the act at 3:30 am, but the damage was already done.  It was $2200.00 to get a new tank. 

  • nate February 20, 2025 (1:30 pm)
    Reply

    My office is on Harbor Island.  We’ve had this happen to several of our fleet vehicles in the last 6 months.  Last one was $2k to replace the tank.  These people are complete scum.  I’m guessing they didn’t even get $25 worth of gas judging by the amount that spilled.  Probably just enough to run their stolen generator for a few hours at the tweaker camp. 

