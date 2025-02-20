WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: $25 theft, $1,450 repair

Reader report from Amanda:
My Jeep truck was drilled right in my driveway next to my back door. Near 45th and Edmunds. $1,450 repair for $25 worth of gas. Approx. Feb 11. Sad.
Sorry that happened to you. I had it happen to me last year. I caught them in the act at 3:30 am, but the damage was already done. It was $2200.00 to get a new tank.
My office is on Harbor Island. We’ve had this happen to several of our fleet vehicles in the last 6 months. Last one was $2k to replace the tank. These people are complete scum. I’m guessing they didn’t even get $25 worth of gas judging by the amount that spilled. Probably just enough to run their stolen generator for a few hours at the tweaker camp.
