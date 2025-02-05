WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Three near WS Nursery

Natalie just sent this report of a coyote encounter about a block west of West Seattle Nursery:

I just had an encounter tonight on Brandon at 45th with a group of 3 coyotes. Was walking my small dog around 10 pm when then snuck up very close behind us, probably 15-20 feet before noticing them. When I turned on them and stomped/yelled to scare them off they wouldn’t back off very much before approaching again. After this happened twice I finally picked up my dog and kept yelling, and they finally ran off toward California.

Just wanted to give the neighborhood a heads-up, as this is the most aggressive I’ve seen them act around here.