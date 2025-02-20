WEEKEND PREVIEW: Unleash your thoughts about West Seattle’s second dog park

(WSB photo at future off-leash-area site during October event)

Even if you don’t usually go to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, you might want to visit this Sunday (February 23) if you have something to say about the plan for West Seattle’s second off-leash area. Almost a year ago, Seattle Parks announced that an area on the south side of the West Seattle Stadium grounds would become the site of our area’s second dog park. At the Farmers’ Market this Sunday, Parks plans an “open house” table/booth, four months after the previous “engagement event” at the future park site, currently used for overflow parking. Parks says its project team and design consultant will be at the market to show “concept design options” as well as gathering feedback and answering questions. The West Seattle site, expected to be built next year, is one of two new off-leash areas in the city that are budgeted together for $3.1 million from the Seattle Park District‘s second “funding cycle.” Sunday’s “open house” is scheduled for the same hours as the regular market, 10 am-2 pm.