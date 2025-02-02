SNOWBIRDS & MORE: 7 new views of West Seattle birds

Thanks to Sarah Chadd in Fauntleroy for the first two photos just in time for the bird-pic gallery we were already planning for today – two “snowbirds” photographed this morning, a Dark-eyed Junco above, Townsend’s Warbler below:

The bird photos below were received over the past few weeks. First, you might be noticing many American Robins out lately – Rainer Klett photographed this one in the Alki area:

At Alki Point, Gary Jones photographed this juvenile Bald Eagle:

A juvenile gull caught Megan Wood‘s eye along Elliott Bay:

Two waterbird views from Steve Bender – a family of Barrow’s Goldeneyes:

And a Great Blue Heron, dining:

Thanks again to everyone who sends photos – whether birds, breaking news, sightings, or … ? – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way if it’s not urgent; text 206-293-6302 if it is.