BIZNOTES: Circa celebration, Sunfish sighting, clay-creation chance

Three quick biznotes tonight:

CIRCA CELEBRATION: Tomorrow (Thursday, February 6) is party time at Circa (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor) – co-proprietor Gretchen sent the announcement:

Tomorrow is Circa’s 27th birthday! We are giving out free funfetti birthday cake all day & night and $2.70 Manny’s Pale Ale pints all day and night. Fun decor & late ’90s music!

Circa’s hours on weekdays are 9-11:30 am for breakfast, 11:30 am-2:30 pm for lunch, dinner starting at 5.

SUNFISH SIGHTING: Tom Trulin sent the photo with word that Sunfish is open, for those who were craving its food during its annual winter closure:

Sunfish is at 2800 Alki SW.

CHANCE TO CREATE WITH CLAY: West Seattle-based Pottering has rare openings in a class for pottery beginners next Monday (February 10).

You’ll get to make a spiral bowl, described as “large enough to hold charcuterie snacks, dip, crackers, and other assorted delights,” in a fun evening class, 6-9 pm at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), $40. Sign up here.