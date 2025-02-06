BIZNOTE: West Seattle entrepreneur Tram Luu adds nails-only salon

By Aspen Anderson

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Tram Luu has opened her second West Seattle business, Tram’s Nail Salon, at 5631 California SW, in the mini-business district between Morgan Junction and The Junction. This new location is just a mile down the road from her first business, Tram’s Salon, which opened 14 years ago and offers both hair and nail services.

Her new shop was previously Amy’s Nails. Luu stepped in to assist the previous owner; during the spring and summer months, when demand for nail services is high, her original salon could not accommodate everyone, prompting her to search for a new space.

Luu updated the salon with all-new equipment, including manicure and pedicure chairs. She repainted the walls, replaced the carpet, and even raised the ceiling, giving the space a fresh look with neutral tones, in contrast to the previous neon-colored walls. “Everything is brand new,” Luu said.

All of the original staff from Amy’s Nails have joined Tram’s Nail Salon, she says, along with several new hires. Luu’s primary goal with the reopening was to ensure that the previous owner and employees, many of whom have children in college, could stay employed.

Though Tram’s Nail Salon opened last month, it’s still celebrating the grand opening, with all services 20% off Monday through Thursday this month. Walk-ins are welcome. The salon is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

(Thanks to WSB reader Judy for tipping us about this new business!)