About the police response on Avalon

(Added: Photo sent by Jason)

Big police response to the 3200 block of SW Avalon Way, and some are asking about it, so here’s what we know so far: The call was for some kind of disturbance in a residential unit; police who got there called for backup, and that led to a “help the officer” dispatch, which more or less means everyone drops what they’re doing and rushes that way. The officers on scene quickly got somebody into custody and radioed that they were “under control” so that canceled the backup dispatch. At least two people are reported to be injured, though, from whatever was happening that led to police being called in the first place, so SFD is responding for medical assistance.