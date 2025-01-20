YOU CAN HELP: Four items that Westside Neighbors Shelter is seeking right now

Temperatures are down and shelter need is up. Keith Hughes from Westside Neighbors Shelter, the privately operated facility that is West Seattle’s only emergency overnight shelter, is asking for these four items:

We are completely out of stocking caps and gloves, and getting short on blankets and pillows. We have been taking care of 55 to 60 people every night with this very cold weather week. Thanks for your continued support.

The shelter is at 3618 SW Alaska. Donation-dropoff hours are on its website.