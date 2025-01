Another round of nighttime low-low tides has accompanied the full moon, and Rosalie Miller has shared photos of the wildlife she saw on the shore at Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint/Constellation Park (along the north end of Beach Drive SW). Above, a Pacific Octopus; below, a Monterey Dorid:

A Shag-rug Nudibranch:

And a Northern Leopard Dorid:

Still time to get to the beach for tonight’s lowest tide, -2.4 feet at 10:28 pm.