VIDEO, PHOTOS: Immersive start to the new year with West Seattle New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim 2025 at Alki Beach

(Aerial photo by Sly Stewart)

It was as much shrieking as swimming when more than a thousand people ran into and out of Puget Sound along Alki Beach this morning during the 2025 edition of the West Seattle New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim. Here’s our video of what it looked and sounded like, starting with organizer Mark Ufkes leading the countdown through his trusty megaphone:

(WSB video by Tracy Record)

But if you haven’t done the Polar Bear Swim before, these participants’ faces might tell you more of the story:

(This WSB photo and next five are by Dave Gershgorn)

Many participants “swam” in groups – we found athletes from the Chief Sealth International High School girls’ gymnastic team under a canopy pre-swim with coach Chris Troupe – and a portable heater:

(This WSB photo and next two are by Lora Radford)

And of course organizer Mark went in too, as he always does, and was all smiles afterward:

Not everyone just ran in and ran out, though! Some had to stop and pose in the 49-degree water (nine degrees warmer than the air):

(This WSB photo and next two are by Dave Gershgorn)

And some went for total immersion:

(WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)

P.S. Special Olympics of Washington is bringing its (unrelated except in spirit) Polar Plunge fundraiser back to Alki this year – set your calendar for March 8.