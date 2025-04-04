4 notes from the Southwest Precinct, including a new safety class

Four quick notes from local police, conveyed by Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite:

PERSONAL SAFETY CLASS: Just announced for May 20, with registration open now:

Date: Tuesday, May 20th

Time : 5 pm – 7 pm

Location: Virtual

Register : Virtual Personal Safety Class May 20th 5-7 PM About the Class Learn proactive tips and steps you can take to enhance your personal safety taught by Seattle police officers and employees. Training goals: -Share commonsense safety tips to decrease the odds of being a victim

-Know the important role your instincts and gut reactions play

-Discover potentially dangerous situations and how to avoid them

-Learn to make a safety plan based on different environments Notes: -This is a facilitated discussion and lecture about crime prevention and safety.

-This is not a self-defense class.

-This class is open to individuals of all ages and most appropriate for those who are at least 14 years of age or older. For that reason, children should not attend.

(WSB photo: SW Precinct commander Capt. Krista Bair in foreground with Chief Shon Barnes at March’s SWPAC meeting)

NEXT COMMUNITY MEETING WITH POLICE: You’ll find police at most community-council meetings, but there’s also the quarterly Precinct Advisory Council meeting as a place to bring questions/concerns. The date for the next one is a day earlier than previously announced – it’s now set for June 3, 6:30 pm, at High Point Neighborhood House (6400 SW Sylvan Way). Here’s our coverage of the SWPAC’s previous meeting.

ONLINE COMMUNITY POLICE DIALOGUE: Another way to talk with local police, as announced today:

SW Precinct Community Police Dialogues – Monday June 9th & Monday August 11th. Both at 5:30 pm via Zoom. Sign up: publicsafetysurvey.org/mcpp-community-police-dialogues.html

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY TALLY: The Southwest Precinct had the top tally in Saturday’s Drug Take-Back Day; the much-larger North Precinct collected 51.35 pounds of unwanted/unneeded/unusable medications, but SW received 60 pounds. Watch for the next date in October.