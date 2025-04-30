COUNTDOWN: 10 days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025, and what’s happening now!

Just 10 days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025, this year with a record 570+ sales registered for Saturday, May 10, from Duwamish Head in the north to Seola Beach in the south, from Highland Park in the east to Alki Point in the west, and everywhere inbetween. Here’s what’s happening right now: As WSCGSD coordinators, we’re assembling the map and list so they’ll be ready to browse starting Saturday morning, May 3, one week before Garage Sale Day, so you can make your plan and/or just see what your neighbors are doing – that’s the beauty of WSCGSD, it’s a day for meeting neighbors and celebrating community. Official hours on WSCGSD – celebrating its 20th anniversary – are 9 am to 3 pm, but as you’ll see in the listings, some are starting earlier, some are ending later, some are even adding extra days. Once the map’s out, we’ll publish some subset lists – not just hours/days, but, for example, the lists of sales offering particularly popular categories of stuff, sales benefiting nonprofits, sales offering food/beverages … so keep watch on WSB in the days ahead! (We’re also busy putting up posters and circulating word of WSCGSD around the region.)

P.S. We also want to remind you that WSCGSD coicides again this year with Stamp Out Hunger, USPS letter carriers’ door-to-door food drive, so make a note to have a bag of nonperishable food to set out, if you can, before you get busy with shopping and/or selling that day!