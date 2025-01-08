TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today, the forecast says “partly sunny,” with a high in the upper 40s. Sunrise/sunset – 7:56 am and 4:36 pm.

TRANSIT

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Issaquah and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Tillikum as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes.

ROAD WORK

*SDOT warns you may see work trucks parked on the high bridge while crews wrap up planned work inside – above, the bridge cam showed a truck on Tuesday morning.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!