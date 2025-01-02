West Seattle, Washington

ROAD-WORK ALERT: Why you’ll see crews parked on the West Seattle Bridge

January 2, 2025 12:18 pm
If you see work vehicles parked atop the West Seattle Bridge, here’s why – the explanation is from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:

We want to let you know that over the next few weeks there will be work vehicles parked on the shoulder of the West Seattle Bridge as our contractor Kraemer North America works on the inspection platforms inside the bridge. This is the final checklist item to finish before we close out their contract.

We would like to reassure the public that there is no cause for concern and the bridge’s structural health monitoring system indicates that the repairs completed in 2022 continue to be holding strong.

Here’s the followup we published last September 17, the two-year anniversary of the bridge’s reopening following a two-and-a-half-year closure.

