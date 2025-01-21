Singing, dancing, running, playing, screening, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Mallards in the sun on the Duwamish River, photographed by Steve Bender)

Big list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), with South Seattle College president Dr. Monica Brown speaking today.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

PTA DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 4-9 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW), the Fairmount PTA is hosting a dine-out fundraiser for the West Seattle School Equity Fund, which will benefit from part of the proceeds if you mention you’re ordering for the Fairmount Park fundraiser.

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), acoustic musicians of all genres.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: Singers invited! The Boeing Employees Choir – open to non-employees too – has open rehearsals again tonight and the next two Tuesday nights at the American Legion Post 160 hall (3618 SW Alaska), 6:30 pm.

FREE SWING DANCE LESSONS: At the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), “Intro lessons for East Coast Swing start at 6:30 PM and Intermediate Foxtrot with Swing start at 7:45. First class is free, so come and check it out.” More info here.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SONICS MOVIE: As previewed here last night, free screening of “Boom: A Film About The Sonics” at 7 pm, Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), Q&A with director afterward.

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 6: Now SIX trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

