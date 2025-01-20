TUESDAY: ‘Boom: A Film About The Sonics’ screening @ Easy Street Records

That’s our video from a decade ago, when legendary Northwest band The Sonics rocked Easy Street Records in a Record Store Day 2015 show benefiting KEXP. Later that night, Northwest rock royalty joined them, musicians representing bands from Pearl Jam to Tacocat, so it was another luminous night in The Sonics’ half-century-plus history. You can watch some of that history tomorrow night, when Easy Street hosts a screening of the award-winning rockumentary “Boom: A Film About The Sonics,” with director Jordan Albertsen scheduled to be there for Q&A after the movie. Here’s the trailer:

Easy Street promises, “There will be exclusive movie merch, drinks, and killer tunes afterward.” Admission is free but space is limited, so don’t be late – 7 pm Tuesday (January 21).