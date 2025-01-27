Former Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Mark Solomon appointed to Seattle City Council

After five rounds of voting, the Seattle City Council has just appointed Mark Solomon to fill the District 2 seat from which Tammy Morales recently resigned. You might recall Solomon from his years as Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator, a civilian role he has continued to fill for the South Precinct. He’s sought council positions before, both in elections (losing to Morales in 2019) and in application/nomination processes like this one (such as the citywide Position 8 process a year ago), but this will be his first time serving. Solomon was the choice of District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka throughout this morning’s voting and was the top votegetter throughout, but stuck at four of eight votes until the last round. He will have the job until someone is elected in November to fill the remaining two years of Morales’s term.