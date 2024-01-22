VIDEO: Last look at Seattle City Council Position 8 finalists before appointment Tuesday

By this time tomorrow, we’ll know who the City Council has chosen to fill out its ranks until the November election. Tomorrow afternoon, they’ll appoint someone to take over citywide Position 8 until then; today, in a 3 1/2-hour special meeting, they listened to more than 60 people voice their choices (and other comments) before each councilmember got 10 minutes to ask questions. (The Seattle Channel‘s full meeting video is above.)

During the public-comment period, we counted 18 speaking in support of Tanya Woo, 12 for Vivian Song, 9 for Neha Nariya (including her parents), 6 each for Mari Sugiyama and Steve Strand (the lone West Seattle-residing finalist), 3 for Mark Solomon, and one for Linh Thai. (Unless it was the one speaker we missed, no one spoke in support of Juan Cotto.) The other commenters didn’t mention a candidate – at least not before their one minute of speaking time ran out.

When the councilmembers got their turns, a few asked multiple questions in lightning-round format. District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka of West Seattle just asked one question, about the finalists’ public-safety priorities. Thai promised to “engage the public and the 911 center” on issues. Sugiyama said she would focus on “accountability.” Strand said it’s all about staffing, and said that appointing a police captain to the council would send a message conducive to SPD’s hiring and retention efforts. Solomon, an SPD crime-prevention coordinator, agreed that more officers are needed and also said it’s important to get people to report all crimes. Neriya said restoring trust and “community policing” are vital. Cotto also focused on building trust. Song said she would be “data-driven” – looking at where crimes are happening and which (repeat offenders) are committing. Woo said improving public safety isn’t just an SPD job, but that every city department has a role to play.

The City Council’s decision is due during its 2 pm meeting Tuesday; here’s the agenda. If you have any last-minute message to send, council@seattle.gov is the address to reach them all.