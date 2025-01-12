FOLLOWUP: Signage up early for Madison MS’s new ‘School Street’

As of Saturday afternoon, signage was already out for the new “School Street” partial closure of 45th Avenue SW in front of Madison Middle School, which officially starts tomorrow and will be in effect 7 am-5 pm on weekdays per SDOT. We checked it out after a tip from a nearby resident; this sign on the northbound side of the street at SW Spokane is matched by one in the distance at the start of the southbound side at SW Hinds. Madison principal Dr. Robert Gary Jr. reminded the school community in this email on Thursday. As the SDOT program page and the signage both note, the “closure” exception includes drivers who live on the street and drivers making deliveries on the street. Other “School Streets” around the city include SW Dakota in front of Genesee Hill Elementary.