FOLLOWUP: More on Hiawatha Community Center and Play Area project status

(WSB photo from start of work in March)

More followup information today on where the Hiawatha Community Center and play area projects stand. Late last month we checked in and learned that Seattle Parks was in the process of changing project managers for the community center “stabilization” project, but we did not request an update on the play area. Today we have a brief update on both, thanks to a community member who’s been concerned about the projects inquiring with Parks’ capital-project manager Mike Schwindeller. He says that the new project manager is “working with both the contractor and design team to confirm the schedule implications of the addition of scope associated with the decarbonization of the building.” Parks has applied for a permit for that additional work (explained in this document). Meantime, Schwindeller adds, “As far as the Play Area project, we will have the final Geotechnical Report in the next couple of weeks which will dictate our next steps and timeline. Unfortunately, SPU (and subsequently SDCI) required this enhanced level of documentation associated with the Stormwater Code for us to proceed with the project just as we were going out to bid.” Schwindeller also said yet more details are expected “next week” and that’s when they’ll update the project website, which hasn’t been updated since summer.