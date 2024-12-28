West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Quick check-in on Hiawatha Community Center

December 28, 2024 12:28 pm
(WSB photo from start of work in March)

Almost 10 months have passed since Seattle Parks‘ long-delayed “stabilization” work at Hiawatha Community Center finally began. When Parks recently released a list of open-this-winter restrooms, with a notation about one at Hiawatha reopening, we asked if that meant the center was expected to reopen, at least partially, before spring. Short answer from Parks: No. Longer answer from Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor: “The building will not be opening before spring. We are working on assigning a new project manager and working out some potential additional environmental improvements. We will have more information in January.” Last December, we talked with a Parks manager about why the center had been closed almost four years before work began.

