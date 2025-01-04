FOLLOWUP: Here’s who’s interested so far in 34th District’s State Senate vacancy and potential State House opening, with online forum Sunday

We’ve been reporting on the process of filling the State Senate seat that Sen. Joe Nguyễn will be leaving to become state Commerce Director this month, and the potential State House seat that would result if Rep. Emily Alvarado is appointed to that seat. As previously noted, the 34th District Democrats are having an online candidate forum Sunday morning (January 5th), 10 am, as part of the candidate-vetting process, and have just sent the list of qualified candidates who have come forward so far (we’ve noted the four who currently hold elected office):

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATE

Emily Alvarado (current 34th District State House Rep., Position 1)

John “Skip” Crowley

STATE HOUSE, 34TH DISTRICT POSITION 1 (open if Rep. Alvarado is appointed to Senate)

Ben Carr

Brianna Thomas

Geoffrey Wukelic

Gina Topp (current Seattle School Board president, director from District 6)

John “Skip” Crowley

Sarah Moore (Burien City Councilmember)

Stephanie Tidholm (Highline School Board vice president)

34th DD chair Graham Murphy adds, “12 candidates initially shared their intent to be nominated. Three candidates subsequently removed themselves from the process. We could not verify the eligibility of one candidate, who did not return email and voicemail messages for additional information about their eligibility.”

Though tomorrow’s forum is primarily for 34th DD Precinct Committee Officers to get information before three potential finalists are nominated per vacancy (for which forum participation is not mandatory), the public is welcome to watch as capacity allows – here’s the link; here are the rules and questions. Then on January 19, the King County Democrats will meet to choose candidates for the King County Council to consider to fill the vacancy/vacancies (we’re working to get more information on that); that’s the deadline for possible candidates to express their interest. The county council’s decision is expected January 21.