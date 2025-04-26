West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Free fun at West Seattle YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day

April 26, 2025 10:30 am
(WSB photos)

Health is what the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is all about, and you have a better chance of a healthier, longer life, the earlier you start. So that’s why the Y invites kids and families to visit for Healthy Kids’ Day, which is happening right now at the main West Seattle branch in The Triangle. Planned activities:

-Kayak races in the pool
-Glow in the dark yoga and zumba classes
-Bouncy House
-Basketball mini hoop challenge

-Photobooth

-Face painting
-Hula hoops
-Wood cookies crafting
-Trail Mix making
-Food samples from Distinguished Foods vendors
-Forgotten Dogs Rescue

You can enter a raffle – the prizes are out for preview:

It’s all happening until 1 pm at 36th/Snoqualmie, nonmembers welcome too!

