HAPPENING NOW: Free fun at West Seattle YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day

(WSB photos)

Health is what the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is all about, and you have a better chance of a healthier, longer life, the earlier you start. So that’s why the Y invites kids and families to visit for Healthy Kids’ Day, which is happening right now at the main West Seattle branch in The Triangle. Planned activities:

-Kayak races in the pool

-Glow in the dark yoga and zumba classes

-Bouncy House

-Basketball mini hoop challenge -Photobooth -Face painting

-Hula hoops

-Wood cookies crafting

-Trail Mix making

-Food samples from Distinguished Foods vendors

-Forgotten Dogs Rescue

You can enter a raffle – the prizes are out for preview:

It’s all happening until 1 pm at 36th/Snoqualmie, nonmembers welcome too!