HAPPENING NOW: Free fun at West Seattle YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day

Health is what the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is all about, and you have a better chance of a healthier, longer life, the earlier you start. So that’s why the Y invites kids and families to visit for Healthy Kids’ Day, which is happening right now at the main West Seattle branch in The Triangle. Planned activities:
-Kayak races in the pool
-Glow in the dark yoga and zumba classes
-Bouncy House
-Basketball mini hoop challenge
-Photobooth
-Face painting
-Hula hoops
-Wood cookies crafting
-Trail Mix making
-Food samples from Distinguished Foods vendors
-Forgotten Dogs Rescue
You can enter a raffle – the prizes are out for preview:
It’s all happening until 1 pm at 36th/Snoqualmie, nonmembers welcome too!
| 0 COMMENTS