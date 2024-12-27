FOLLOWUP: Interested in becoming a state legislator?

As we reported Thursday, 34th District State Senator Joe Nguyen of West Seattle will be leaving his seat to lead the state Commerce Department. That means at least one legislative vacancy in our area, possibly two since – as also noted in our Thursday story – State House Rep. Emily Alvarado says she’s interested in the State Senate seat. The 34th District Democrats have the first task in the process of filling the seat(s) – choosing candidates to be considered. If you’re interested in the State Senate vacancy or potential State House vacancy, 34th chair Graham Murphy says you’re invited to fill out and send this form to “formally express your intent to be considered for nomination.” (Not mandatory, though.) This process will move fast; Murphy says the 34th DDs are already planning an online candidate forum next weekend, 10 am on Sunday, January 5.