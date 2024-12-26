New job for State Senator Joe Nguyễn of West Seattle: State Commerce Director

Midway through his second term as state senator for the 34th District, which includes West Seattle, Sen. Joe Nguyễn is leaving for a new job. Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson has just appointed him as director of the state Commerce Department. From the announcement:

… Commerce oversees vital programs on economic and community development, covering issues like clean energy and housing.

“Senator Nguyễn brings experienced leadership and a strong record on fighting to improve the lives of Washingtonians to this critical agency,” said Governor-elect Ferguson. “I know he will help ensure state government works better for the people.”

Joe Nguyễn represents Washington’s 34th Legislative District in the State Senate, where he has earned a reputation as a steadfast advocate for equity, economic justice, and community empowerment. As the son of Vietnamese refugees, Nguyễn’s lived experiences have fueled his commitment to creating opportunities for underserved communities and breaking down systemic barriers.

Since first being elected in 2018, Nguyễn has been a champion for policies that uplift working families and marginalized groups. He has led efforts to expand the Working Families Tax Credit, strengthen Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and secure funding for affordable housing and clean energy innovation. Nguyễn’s work reflects his belief that the government should be a force for good, delivering tangible outcomes that improve lives and build stronger communities.

In addition to his legislative achievements, Nguyễn’s professional background in technology and community development informs his forward-thinking approach to problem-solving. He is passionate about bridging the gap between innovative solutions and real-world impacts, particularly for those who have been historically left out of the political process.

Nguyễn is a dedicated husband and father of three, drawing inspiration from his family to fight for a Washington that is equitable, sustainable, and prosperous for all. Whether addressing housing affordability, renewable energy, or workforce development, his focus remains on creating a future where every Washingtonian has the tools to thrive.