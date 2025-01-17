Duwamish Head parking-change work ‘under way,’ 2025 momentum, SPD stats, more from Alki Community Council’s first 2025 meeting

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

In the fourth of this week’s four community-coalition meetings in West Seattle – the Alki Community Council‘s meeting last night – the biggest news came from an attendee, toward the end.

(WSB photo, December)

Harbor Avenue resident Steve Pumphrey, a leader of the neighborhood group that’s been advocating for safety improvements and other changes in east Alki, told ACC leaders and attendees that SDOT has told him work on one will start soon – removing the Duwamish Head angled-parking zone (above). District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka got $175,000 for the change included in this year’s budget. Pumphrey read from email sent by SDOT staffer Bill LaBorde, saying design is under way, to be followed by outreach and “work-order writing,” and construction (which SDOT says “includes grinding angled parking stalls, installing barrier, updated channelization and signs”) likely in May/June: “We will do our best to implement the conversion as soon as possible but there are several variables, including weather and emergencies that can impact crew schedules between now spring; design variables include time to construct, sign production and procurement of materials. However, the project is definitely underway and appears to be straightforward enough that it should be relatively fast to design and deliver.” Pumphrey explained to attendees that the angled parking is “like bleachers” for spectators when racing and other driving stunts are happening on the street. He also advised that to get city leaders to respond and take action, “you have to stay on them.”

Here’s what else happened at the meeting facilitated by ACC president Charlotte Starck, with more than two dozen attendees in-person at Alki UCC and online.

POLICE/CRIME/SAFETY: Officer German Barreto and crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite were in attendance online. Barreto noted that the precinct has two new officers (as noted at two other community meetings this week), working third watch (late night). Will that enable patroling Alki as needed? Starck wondered. “If there’s a hot spot there, they’ll send officers to patrol,” he said. A representative from an area building lauded Satterwhite for “being amazing” and “responsive” in two visits to the building. Satterwhite also brought stats – first the precinct as a whole ended the year with an 8 percent decrease in crime: “That’s 300 fewer incidents of crime.” Motor-vehicle thefts were down 30 percent – after a historically higher 2023. What do you attribute that to? asked Starck. A big 2024 emphasis in trying to prevent auto theft is probably at least partly to thank. Alki stats: For the year, 21 percent crime decrease – 1 homicide, compared to 2 in 2023 – auto theft was down (38 percent decrease – 52 incidents, compared to 84 in 2023).

2025 OVERVIEW: Starck said, “We’re super excited about the momentum we have with more and more people coming into the Alki Community Council,” especially because of events such as Alki Trick or Treat and Alki Holiday Lights. “The goal is to keep our momentum going – we’re seeing a lot of interest in young families” among others. How much time can you give? What skillset can you contribute? She mentioned the ACC’s long-running Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza maintenance acountabilities – not the bricks but cleaning the benches, ensuring the statue’s light stays lit, etc. Starck mentioned David Hutchinson‘s “unsung hero” contributions. Safety is ACC’s first priority, then connecting people, with the recent natural disasters around the country reminding Starck of the importance. “We’re in this place where I think social connection is valuable and needed.”

BOARD: Springboarding off the volunteering discussion, Starck talked about roles they’d like to have people fill, such as a safety chair – a role Starck has been bridging, talking with city officials, precinct police, etc. “This is an amazing neighborhood. it’s worth fighting for,” she said, and that includes communication between neighbors. While acknowsledging “the president is the spokesperson for the organization,” Starck said, “I just need help. … We just need the voice in front of city leadership,” in addition to individual neighborhood and building reps who’ve been advocating too.” A volunteer to take over the business committee also spoke up, as well as a potential volunteer to take over from longtime treasurer Kathy Olson. Starck hopes the board will expand so that it increases sustainability.

EXPENSES: So what does money have to be spent on, to run and grow the ACC? One example Starck detailed – efforts to raise the ACC’s profile, with big standup banners, featuring a QR code, which has helped increase their newsletter subscriptions, among other things, about 350, up from 80. They’re paying for web hosting. There’s a budget for “special events” too. Where does the money come from? asked one attendee. Paid memberships (which start at $10) and donations, said Starck – noting that other local neighborhood groups are also trying to figure out how to cover rising expenses (they add up – even at seemingly low rates for a do-it-yourself website, a meeting room, etc.). Volunteering is of major value, added operations chair Kevin Kramer. A discussion ensued, with various attendees speaking up about skills they might lend to the effort.

BYLAWS: They’re being revised after almost 20 years – Kramer noted they even mention “things that are no longer in the neighborhood.” The ACC will vote on new proposed bylaws once they’re drafted.

ALKI HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The eventt aligned with the Christmas Ship’s Alki visit was organized at the last minute but “it was great!” enthused Starck. Wyatt Carlock, who organized it, gave a recap with Kramer, who assisted: They brought lights, Christmas gear, swag to give away; businesses were excited about all the customers it brought in – the Log House Museum had hundreds of visitors, Fire Tacos ran out of 15 gallons of hot chocolate, Argosy Cruises gave ACC a shoutout, people were asking about opening up the Bathhouse in future years (but that might take away from the businesses, Kramer observed). So for next December – more lights, more publicity, more everything, said Carlock. How about putting Christmas lights on the business sponsors’ buildings? suggested one attendees. “Wherever there is a roof, fence, something with a line, I see an opportunity for lights!” he enthused.

Before the meeting ended, more from attendees:

(June photo by Don Brubeck)

ALKI POINT HEALTHY STREET: An Alki Point resident spoke about the Healthy Street and the recently released SDOT survey results. “The report was much the way we as neighbors expected it to be, reinforced our observations that the street has experienced an increase by walkers, bike riders, and car drivers, and there’s plenty of parking at all times. He cited that 71 percent of users felt safe in the “new lane,” and that more than half the respondents said it makes them more likely to use Alki Point. He mentioned the new plans for safety improvements at the 63rd/Beach Drive crossing, and the reason for the city’s delay in extending the walking/biking/rolling lane in the last block, because of the forthcoming work on the pump station at the south end, which will include a trench to be dug 63rd to 64th, this summer, George said. He says they believe the work will start this spring.

ANOTHER TROUBLE SPOT: An attendee said there’s been so much racing on 63rd, he wants the city to put in speed cushions, and needs to know how to advocate for them. Pumphrey offered to provide advice.

NEXT MEETING: The ACC meets third Thursdays most months, 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) and online, so next month that’ll be February 20.

