DEVELOPMENT FOLLOWUP: Demolition work at 5249 California SW

Thanks for the tips. Above is the alley-side view of demolition that’s under way at the long-idle development site adjacent to past-and-future Ephesus Restaurant. What’s being demolished is the foundation constructed almost eight years ago for a never-built mixed-use building. We reported two months ago that the site’s current owners received a key approval for a subsequent proposal for the property, a nine-unit project of townhouses and live-work units, but first they have to clear the remnants of the previous plan. The nine-unit project has been on the drawing board for three years. The site has changed hands twice in the past 2 1/2 years, sold for $1.6 million in August 2022 and then for $2 million two months ago; Ephesus’s proprietor owned the site before that and had pursued the mixed-use-building plan in the early 2010s.