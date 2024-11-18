DEVELOPMENT: Key approval for long-vacant 5249 California SW

(WSB photo, May)

The development docket’s been quiet lately, but a West Seattle project of note showed up in the city’s twice-weekly Land Use Information Bulletin today: 5249 California SW [map] is the long-vacant site next to the once-and-future Ephesus Restaurant. Almost two years ago, we found the newest project proposed for the site, with nine residential units. Now that’s received a key land-use approval, which in turn opens a two-week appeal period for anyone interested. What’s planned on the site is summarized by the city as “a 3-story, 6-unit townhouse building and a 3-story, 3-unit live-work building” with four offstreet-parking spaces. As also noted in the city’s bulletin, the foundation that’s on the site was built in 2017; at one point, there was a plan for a small mixed-use building there. Here’s the decision city planners reached, including their design- and landscaping-related comments; here’s the notice explaining how to appeal, by the December 2nd deadline. After this is finalized, the project still has to obtain a building permit before proceeding.