CRIME WATCH: Recognize this serial bank robber? She’s wanted for holdups including one in West Seattle

A woman suspected of robbing at least five Seattle banks – including one in West Seattle – is being sought by the FBI.

The robberies in which she is wanted started last June and ended January 13, the day we reported on a holdup at the US Bank in the West Seattle Junction. The FBI is circulating images today and describing her as an Asian woman, late teens or early 20s, 5’3″ to 5’5″, black hair, wearing a hat and mask during the robberies, in which she typically gave a teller a note demanding money. If you have any information on her identity, the FBI’s hotline is 800-CALL-FBI (or you can simply call 911).

P.S. If you’re wondering about the other robberies (all outside West Seattle – the January 13 holdup was the first bank robbery here in more than a year), the local FBI office tells us, “The others were: 6/28 Wells Fargo on Queen Anne, 9/7 a US Bank on NE 45th, 10/31 a US Bank on NE 63rd, 11/21 a Key Bank on Holman Road.”