WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank robbery in The Junction

Police are investigating a bank robbery in The Junction, a few minutes before 2 pm at the 42nd/Edmunds US Bank. It was originally dispatched as a theft – but the dispatcher then was told that the person had shown or implied a “possible weapon,” and made off with $1,000 cash, so it was reclassified to a bank robbery. The robber was described as a white woman in her 20s or 30s, glasses, dark-gray hoodie, last seen heading on foot toward California Avenue. No injuries reported.