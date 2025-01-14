Change at the top, police/crime updates, more @ Fauntleroy Community Association’s first 2025 meeting

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The Seattle Police Department may only have hired one more officer last year than it lost, but as 2025 opens, the Southwest Precinct has two new officers.

That was part of what emerged at tonight’s Fauntleroy Community Association board meeting, a hybrid meeting facilitated by Mike Dey, in his final meeting as FCA president, with more than 15 people filling the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room, and several more attending online.

POLICE AND CRIME: The local precinct was represented by crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite, attending online. She heard first from an attendee who said he was “assaulted yesterday in my home.” The attacker was an old friend of a family member, and the attack was unprovoked. His biggest concern was that police did not respond for five and a half hours. Once they arrived, he said, he told them who the attacker was, and where he lives. But no arrest yet, that he knows of. How do police pursue something like that? Satterwhite looked into the system, once the man gave her the incident number, and noted the case has been assigned to the City Attorney’s Office and to SPD’s follow-up unit. But, she cautioned, “I can’t necessarily speak to what the detectives will do.” Can police indeed arrest someone for something like this? another attendee asked. Yes, said Satterwhite, though she warned she had no information on why an arrest hadn’t been made. She said she could have an officer follow up. As for the long response time, two possible factors – the dispatcher asked if the attacker was still there and if he had had a weapon (both answers were “no”); Satterwhite said the former was a likely reason the call was given a lower priority. The victim clarified that he had told the calltaker he thought the attacker was gone but might be in the bushes.

After that discussion, Satterwhite had a crime-stats update for Fauntleroy – for 2024, the area “ended exactly even compared to 2023” – exact same number of incidents. Among specific crime categories, motor-vehicle theft was down 34 percent (17 fewer incidents) – burglary was down 4 percent (1 less burglary) – aggravated assault the same (9 incidents for the year) – 1 less rape – Do the stats include 35th/Barton? asked an attendee. The west side, Satterwhite replied. Can the east side be included too? The designation is a city policy, outside SPD control, Satterwhite suggested. Others suggested they should be considered together, as what’s happening in Westwood affects what happens in Fauntleroy. She said police look at “repeat call locations” around the precinct too. In Westwood, for example, crime last year was down 2 percent from the year before (which itself was a “historically high” year) – burglary was up 26 percent, robbery was even, auto theft was down 30 percent (90 fewer incidents).

Satterwhite also brought numbers on incidents of confirmed gunfire (which, as we often remind you, means there was a victim, property damage, and/or casings found): In the entire precinct, 97 incidents last year, up from 92 in 2023, though that was down from “historically high” 2022, which saw 121.

Asked about the slight increase in police hiring over police departing, Satterwhite noted that outgoing interim Chief Sue Rahr has negotiated with the state training academy (she was closely involved in training oversight in a previous role) to have up to 12 Seattle Police recruits in each academy class (every two weeks) – the previous limit was five. She added that the Southwest Precinct got two new officers recently, one female, both joining the shift that had the most vacancies, evening (third watch). How’s the morale? asked Dey. “Honestly, I think it’s much better,” Satterwhite replied, saying that followed a few “tough” years. “I think we’re at a point where those who are unhappy have left. … I think we’ve turned a corner.”

Other major items of business:

NEW FCA LEADERSHIP: This was the last FCA meeting of Dey’s 11-year presidency. Dave Follis and Frank Immel have agreed to take over as co-presidents, Dey told the board. Immel will lead meetings and “be more the front” of the organization, while Follis will focus on operations. Otherwise, Immel said, “the intent would be to continue on as is … keep moving forward and try to carry the torch that’s been put in front of us.” Follis said, “It’s going to take a lot of involvement and a lot of focus, and I think we can do that.” Dey will stay on the board “for at least a year to help the transition … I think it’s time to get new blood .. we need new ideas and I need to get out of the way so new ideas can float to the top.” The board members approved the change, and then it’ll go to the membership at March’s general “Food Fest” gathering, which always includes a vote on leadership for the year ahead.

REZONING: FCA has been circulating its viewpoint on the city’s proposed rezoning, as we first reported in mid-December, and as detailed on the organization’s website. Dey said that despite online blowback, many people they’d contacted in person were appreciative of getting information about it. He contends that the community isn’t against increased housing, but rather how the city is pursuing it – a “thoughtless blanket” of changes. Dey said FCA had contacted District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s office and gotten a response mostly consisting of “be sure you’re also sending this to the Office of Planning and Community Development” (which is overseeing the zoning change as part of the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan updates). He had warm words for everybody who wrote letters to Saka’s office – “it was a very good effort – I think the City Council’s going to do some backpedaling.” New co-president Follis said the previous City Council meeting on the proposal featured reps of North End neighborhoods as well as supporters – “it’s pretty clear that the City Council’s not sold on it” and had questionsl He pointed out that the Council’s meeting about the plan again tomorrow (2 pm Wednesday, January 15 – here’s the agenda). Board member Catherine Bailey noted that you can still send comments to the council despite last month’s comment deadline passing. Board member Bruce Butterfield observed, “There’s still people who don’t know about it.” A community member in attendance wondered if FCA might consider teaming up with the other organizations voicing concern.

FERRY DOCK REPLACEMENT: Immel recapped the last Community Advisory Group meeting (WSB coverage here), at which Washington State Ferries has presented the larger-replacement options it will take into the next level of study. As for that next level of environmental review, he said, “That process will dictate what they can or can’t actually build” – considering environmental impacts – and then it’ll be time to look at cost, though the state is dealing with a budget shortfall, so there’s “a lot to be determined.” The advisory group does not have any further meetings set; the new signal by the dock remains planned for this fall – SDOT will own and operate it, with input amd funding from WSF.

MEMBERSHIPS/FINANCIALS: FCA has business and residential membership opportunities, and both totals are up. The board also talked about Fauntleroy Fall Festival finances – a separate organization, but still linked to FCA in some ways – and how much support the FCA can give the FFF, once they know the organization’s overall budget, and what activities they want it to support.

NEXT MEETING + ANNUAL MEETING: The FCA board meets most months at 6 pm on the second Tuesday (next month, that’s February 11), in the conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). The annual general-membership meeting will be March 18, known as the “Food Fest” because local venues offer small bites and sips, at The Hall at Fauntleroy.