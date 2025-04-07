UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge closes ‘briefly’ to all users for repair work

(Latest image from SDOT camera – refresh page to update)

9:02 AM: We mentioned this in the morning traffic roundup but now have more details directly from SDOT:

SDOT will be briefly closing the Lower Spokane Bridge to all users, including people biking, starting at 9:30 a.m. today. This short-term closure is needed to safely install a missing bumper pad and make sure the two ends of the bridge line up properly when it closes (realign the bridge deck). We expect the work to take about an hour, but it could take longer depending on conditions. The bridge will reopen as soon as the work is safely complete. Thanks for your patience as we complete this important safety fix.

This follows an unscheduled hour-plus closure back on Friday evening (April 4).

9:51 AM: A check of the live camera shows low-bridge traffic moving again.