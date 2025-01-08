POLICE STAFFING: Mayor says hires outnumbered departures in 2024 – by 1

(WSB file photo from last year)

Less than two weeks into the new year, with an extensive recruiting campaign continuing, the city has totaled up how Seattle Police staffing ended the year. A news release from Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s office says 84 officers were hired, and 83 officers left – the first year since 2019 that hires outnumbered departures. Here’s their chart for the past six years – note the number of deployable officers is up too:

The mayor’s office also says the number of applicants last year more than doubled from the year before – 4,115 compared to 1,998 in 2023.

We asked how many of the departures were retirements and how many were resignations. Mayoral spokesperson Callie Craighead replied, “In 2024 there were 36 retirements and 24 resignations. In 2023 there were 39 retirements and 24 resignations. So retirements were down slightly from 2023, and resignations remained consistent.”