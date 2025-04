4:14 PM: Looking for a reason to get down to the shore on this truly springlike day? Kersti Muul tells us a “large group” of transient orcas is headed southbound across the mouth of Elliott Bay, possibly into the bay. Let us know if you see them!

4:32 PM: Update from Kersti: The orcas are southbound, passing Restoration Point, plus there’s a report of a humpback whale headed northbound past Lincoln Park.