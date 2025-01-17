BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Coworking’s new north location

During the holiday season, we briefly mentioned that West Seattle Coworking had moved its north location. Now it’s fully settled in and asked us to share that news:

West Seattle Coworking is excited to officially announce its move of the Alaska Junction location … to a new, improved location at 3703 California Ave SW [map]. “This move, even just a few blocks north, allows us to ensure that West Seattle Coworking remains a vital part of the local entrepreneurial and work from home community,” said Ross at West Seattle Coworking. We loved being in the heart of things for the past 2.5 years, but we needed to relocate due to the demolition of the former building, I feel we have been able to transform this challenge into an opportunity.”

Key improvements include:

Central West Seattle Location: Bringing us between the Admiral District and the Alaska Junction. Easier access to public transportation, restaurants, and shops in both business districts.

Better Parking: More parking options and more walkable to/from the Admiral District.

Newer Building: A more comfortable, better lit, better climatized, productive workspace.

More-Permanent Home: Longer-term stability for the coworking community.

If you are still working on jumpstarting your productivity for 2025, we invite you to come and see either of our spaces at 3703 California Ave SW or 9030 35th Avenue SW. Schedule your 10-minute tour here.

West Seattle Coworking remains committed to fostering a collaborative and supportive environment for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and remote workers.