BIZNOTE: New ‘pop-up shop’ in The Junction

The sign in the window says “Rug Sale Pop-Up Shop,” but what you’ll find at 4452 California SW – just north of Oregon – is more than just rugs. Proprietor Sev emailed us to explain the shop is in that space – site of future development – through the end of December, selling “handmade rugs, handmade antique decorative pillow covers, Turkish bath spa towels, purses, and other unique stuff.” Much of the merchandise – not just the towels – is imported from Turkey, with some from Morocco and India, Sev explains. This is a local enterprise – Sev and husband have lived in West Seattle for 27 years. The pop-up shop is open 10 am to 7 pm most days. The space was previously occupied by West Seattle Coworking, which moved its north space to 3703 California SW (its south space remains at 9030 35th SW).