YOU CAN HELP: Here’s what Westside Neighbors Shelter needs as year wraps up

(File photo, courtesy Westside Neighbors Shelter)

As the year ends, the temperature has dropped, and West Seattle’s only emergency shelter is busy. Manager Keith Hughes shares wish lists periodically, and we just got this, if you’re inclined to help:

Thank you, West Seattle, for continuing to generously support your Community Shelter. We have averaged over 40 people per night for the past month, and that takes a lot of supplies. Needed now:

Dixie Ultra 10″ paper plates and 20 oz bowls

12″ and 18″ aluminum foil

CoffeeMate powdered coffee creamer

jelly

jarred pasta sauce

Sugar, 5#, 10# bags

pancake syrup (quarts)

12 oz hot cups (no lids)

toilet paper, paper towels

Pam Spray

vegetable oil for cooking

raisins (for the oatmeal)

…. Big Item Request …. Alpha Camp folding camp cots. I need 10. Maybe a project for a group/organization that can do it together?