YOU CAN HELP: Here’s what Westside Neighbors Shelter needs as year wraps up

(File photo, courtesy Westside Neighbors Shelter)
As the year ends, the temperature has dropped, and West Seattle’s only emergency shelter is busy. Manager Keith Hughes shares wish lists periodically, and we just got this, if you’re inclined to help:
Thank you, West Seattle, for continuing to generously support your Community Shelter. We have averaged over 40 people per night for the past month, and that takes a lot of supplies. Needed now:
Dixie Ultra 10″ paper plates and 20 oz bowls
12″ and 18″ aluminum foil
CoffeeMate powdered coffee creamer
jelly
jarred pasta sauce
Sugar, 5#, 10# bags
pancake syrup (quarts)
12 oz hot cups (no lids)
toilet paper, paper towels
Pam Spray
vegetable oil for cooking
raisins (for the oatmeal)
…. Big Item Request …. Alpha Camp folding camp cots. I need 10. Maybe a project for a group/organization that can do it together?
The shelter is at 3618 SW Alaska. Info on how and when to donate items, including online ordering/delivery if that works better, is on its website.
