WHALES: Southern Resident orcas in area. And calf sighting!

December 21, 2024 10:01 am
If you don’t mind braving the drippy weather, it’s another great day to see black orca fins slicing through the silver/gray water – Kersti Muul says Southern Resident Killer Whales are back in Elliott Bay. Also, she shared the news that photographer Brittany Marie first spotted a new calf with J-Pod on Friday in the Mukilteo area. Here’s one of Brittany’s photos – she says it was traveling with J35:

Brittany, of PNW Orca Pod Squad Photography, also was first to see a new J-Pod calf a year ago.

2 Replies to "WHALES: Southern Resident orcas in area. And calf sighting!"

  • HS December 21, 2024 (10:06 am)
    Yay!!!

  • Kersti Muul December 21, 2024 (10:34 am)
    Two groups of SRKWs (Js and Ks) this morning. One near GG currently and another heading north from south end Vashon. We will get another chance to view the new calf in a few hours. 

