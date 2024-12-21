WHALES: Southern Resident orcas in area. And calf sighting!

If you don’t mind braving the drippy weather, it’s another great day to see black orca fins slicing through the silver/gray water – Kersti Muul says Southern Resident Killer Whales are back in Elliott Bay. Also, she shared the news that photographer Brittany Marie first spotted a new calf with J-Pod on Friday in the Mukilteo area. Here’s one of Brittany’s photos – she says it was traveling with J35:

Brittany, of PNW Orca Pod Squad Photography, also was first to see a new J-Pod calf a year ago.