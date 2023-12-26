ORCAS: Photographer spots calf with J-Pod

The photos were sent to us tonight by Brittany Noelle of PNW Orca Pod Squad Photography, who reports:

As you may know, J-pod has now spent 5 days in inland Puget Sound. Today while traveling southbound from Kingston the whales made an usually close pass at Jefferson Beach and then Fay Bainbridge [map], where photographs were taken by myself, Brittany Noelle, with PNW ORCA Pod Squad Photography and Salish Wildlife Watch, of a new J-pod calf (mother unknown at this time).

If you look closely at the top photo, you’ll see the telltale pinkish hue of a baby orca – explained here. This sighting was a ways north of us, but J-Pod was seen off West Seattle just three days ago.