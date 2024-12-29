WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes!

(‘Gymnast’ squirrel, photographed by Arlene Rubin)

Here’s what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FERRIES: Washington State Ferries starts winter sailing schedules today.

GO HAVE A WAFFLE! Second-to-last day before Bebop Waffle Shop closes (as announced last month) – open 7 am-3 pm. (2600 California SW)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: No Sunday Funday run this week.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens!), plus beverages, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, yogurt, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

HANUKKAH STORY TIME: The Torah Learning Center of West Seattle hosts this 10 am story time at High Point Library (35th/Raymond).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Closed until January 4.

MUSEUM POP-UP: You can experience a taste of the Burke Museum again today during the second of two drop-in pop-ups at South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.), 11 am-4 pm.

JUNCTION FC TRYOUTS: Free open tryouts for men 16-27, 1-3 pm, looking toward the second season of West Seattle Junction FC. At Delridge Playfield. (4458 Delridge Way SW)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 3 pm gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor); see our calendar listing for the book/movie(s) in the spotlight this month.

HANUKKAH POP-UP: Kol HaNeshamah will be in Junction Plaza Park with “love, light, donuts” on Hanukkah’s fifth night, 5 pm. (42nd/Alaska)

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT OUNCES: Nightly after dusk till close (see Ounces hours here):

This Holiday Season, experience the magic of the Holidays every night at Ounces with Holiday Lights, Christmas Music, a 20 ft Santa, Festive Inflatables & Decor, Holiday Beer & Cider on Tap, FREE Candy Canes and more festive fun for all! Stop in any Tuesday-Sunday from dusk till close to experience the holiday magic!

(3809 Delridge Way SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: Bethany Community Church welcomes everyone, 5:30-6:30 pm in the Fellowship Hall (8600 9th SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring – and/or in our Holiday Guide (which runs through New Year’s Day)? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!