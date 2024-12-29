WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandal(s) hit dive shop in Admiral

The photos and report are from Seattle Dive Tours (4217 SW Admiral Way) proprietor Scott Flaherty:
Seattle Dive Tours would like to take a moment to thank the Saturday night breakers of windows.
3 windows as well as power meter and other utility vandalism.
You really encouraged us to do a deep post-holiday store vacuuming and cleaning.
Suspect profile: Those that are very offended/afraid of light-up jellyfish or dry-suit mannequins.
Today, we’ll be a bit slower on the phone and email as we get some new wood grain windows.
But come on by, we are open!!
The police report # is 24-364301.
