WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run victim sought; pet attacked; stolen car found in unusual spot

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

HIT-RUN VICTIM SOUGHT: Sent late tonight by Jojo (who redacted the plate):

Hoping to find the young man hit by a car today near Westwood village at around 5:30 pm. We saw the car that hit him take off. We followed the car and got pictures and the license plate number. We came back around the block to check on the victim but he must’ve got on one of the busses there. We saw that he was limping and hope he’s ok. We did make a police report and hope the victim will call them and tell them what happened.

PET ATTACKED: Ilana says this happened “Monday morning at about 8:00 am on the corner of California Ave and Lander (across from the Admiral Safeway)”:

I was walking my dog and a guy waiting at the bus stop on California and Lander steped in front of me and kicked my dogI I had seen him and deliberately tried to move out of his way but he just moved in front of me. I seriously lost it on him (sorry to everyone around for all of the profanity) and called the police to file a report. A woman at the bus stop told me he randomly did the same to her dog a few days ago. When he got on the #50 bus, my husband picked me up and we followed the bus until it stopped and I jumped on the bus and got this picture of the guy. The bus driver also called the police but to my knowledge he was not apprehended.

Police report # is 24-352555.

STOLEN CAR FOUND: This one caught our ear early Tuesday as a stolen car was found abandoned in the middle of an intersection atop a hill (39th/Thistle). Witnesses saw the apparent driver walking away northbound on 39th. Police determined the car, a 2007 Mazda 3, had been reported stolen from a Gatewood home less than a mile north, and that the alleged thief was related to the car’s owner. They got the car back but the suspect hadn’t been found/arrested by the time we obtained the report narrative.