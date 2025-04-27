HAPPENING NOW: Master Gardeners back in action to answer your Q’s

Been working on your garden and/or planter(s) and have a question or discovery you’d really rather talk about with an expert, rather than just digging around online? These are the people who can help – King County Master Gardeners – and they’re back in action, not only at the regular spots, but also with pop-ups. At center above, photographed with fellow MGs at today’s West Seattle Farmers’ Market, is Beth, who sent us the announcement you might have seen in our Event Calendar:

The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners will again be offering plant diagnostic clinics in the West Seattle area. Master Gardeners provide research-based home gardening information focused on environmentally friendly and sustainable practices. The clinic schedule is:

Delridge Home Depot – Saturdays, 10 AM – 2 PM – through September 6 (No clinic on Saturday, July 5)

West Seattle Farmers Market – Sundays, 10 AM – 2 PM – through September 7 (No clinics on Sunday, July 6 and Sunday, July 13)

South Park branch of Seattle Public Library – Saturday, May 3, 10 AM – 2 PM

West Seattle Bee Festival – Saturday, May 17 – 12 PM – 3PM

West Seattle Nursery – Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, July 13 – 10AM – 2PM Have a home gardening question but can’t get to a clinic? The Master Gardeners have an email clinic – as****************@****mg.org

You’ll find them at the south end of the market (California/Alaska) until 2 today.