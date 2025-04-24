LAST CALL! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 registration closes at 11:30 tonight!

Registration for getting your sale on the West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 map has been open all month, since April 1, and now we’re down to the final hours – registration closes at 11:30 tonight.

Thanks to everyone who’s signed up already, this should be an incredible day of what we sometimes call person-to-person recycling – Saturday, May 10, 2025 is sale day, and more than 540 sellers are on the list already, all over West Seattle (and a bit further south too). Once registration closes, our work as WSCGSD coordinators moves immediately into putting together the map and guide with the full list of sale locations and descriptions so we can make that all available one week in advance of sale day. WSB has been coordinating WSCGSD since 2008; it was founded in 2005, so this is the 20th anniversary! Want to be part of it? Go here before 11:30 tonight!