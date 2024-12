We photographed that mailbox on 40th between 102nd and 104th in Arbor Heights after a call from a reader who reported it “trashed.” He said it happened sometime in the past 48 hours, as he’d obtained mail from the box on Christmas Eve. He said he’s reported it to postal authorities and that anyone who regularly receives mail there will instead have to go to the Westwood Village post office, where it’ll be held until it’s deliverable again.